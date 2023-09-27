Azerbaijan exploits vacuum on Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Union must urgently intervene in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh or lose the region to a proxy war.

On Monday night an explosion rocked Nagorno-Karabakh—spilling even more Armenian blood. The culmination of a decades-long campaign to subject the breakaway region and its ethnic-Armenian population to ‘ethnic cleansing’ is almost complete.

For months, a brutal blockade of the enclave by Azerbaijani military forces had left it on the brink of famine. But last week, following a day of heavy shelling, sweeping advances and desperate scenes, the governing authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed a temporary ceasefire with the invading forces.

Russia distracted

While it remains unclear if the ceasefire will hold, or what will happen to the 120,000 Armenians beginning to flee, what is clear is that the Armenian people placed their trust in the wrong person. Vladimir Putin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine has distracted Russia from stopping the Azerbaijani blockade, as mandated by the mutual-defence clause of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of which Armenia is a member.

Nor was this the first time. Russian forces failed to come to Armenia’s aid during the war in 2020 or during fierce clashes last year when Azerbaijan invaded and occupied parts of eastern Armenia.



Before this latest attack, Armenia openly questioned Russia’s status as an effective security guarantor. In developments which angered Moscow, Armenia sent aid to Ukraine and held its first military exercises with the United States. Armenia even recalled its CSTO representative and moved to ratify the Rome statute, founding treaty of the International Criminal Court. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accused of war crimes in Ukraine.

But Armenia has been hedging its bets, knowing the west has also been a poor interlocutor. For months US and European Union officials unsuccessfully urged Azerbaijan to lift the Lachin-corridor blockade. This is why Armenia sent overtures to Iran—a deeply troubling development for western powers, which must stop this latest bout of fighting collapsing into a much more destructive proxy war.

Public pressure

Even if the ceasefire holds and Nagorno-Karabakh were to be reintegrated into Azerbaijan without further violence, Armenia would still be desperately searching for new allies, responding to public pressure internally to maintain control over what land it has left.

There are already fears Azerbaijan will not stop after it has taken full control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Rhetoric around creating a ‘Zangezur corridor’ through to its exclave of Nakhchivan, bounded by Iran and Armenia—which would involve invading the southern-Armenian district of Syunik—has escalated in recent years.

Given Azerbaijan’s close military ties to Israel, and the threat of Israel using Azerbaijani territory to strike at Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iran has vested interest in limiting Azerbaijani influence. Earlier this month, it warned against any change to the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Given Iran’s poisonous involvement in multiple global conflicts, its escalatory rhetoric on Armenia must be taken seriously by western powers.

How the United Nations, the EU and other western institutions respond to the crisis will ultimately carry serious implications for the future of the Caucasus. But first, they must ensure this latest Azerbaijani offensive is its last.

Bland communiqué

Under EU auspices, advisers from Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as France and Germany, met in Brussels yesterday. What should have been on the table was a permanent peace agreement, guaranteeing the safety and freedom of ethnic Armenians inside an Azerbaijani controlled Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as an international body of human-rights observers to ensure the war crimes of 2020 (and last week) would not be repeated. But only a bland communiqué ensued.

In New York last Thursday, there was sympathy for Armenia at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, convened by France. Crucially, the UN and the EU must leverage Azerbaijan’s supporters in Turkey and Israel to commit to peace permanently. If this strategy fails, western leaders must be prepared to impose sanctions on Azerbaijani oil and gas exports, preventing the purchase of more weapons and political influence.



At the same time, security and economic support for Armenia must be increased—offering an alliance which builds a more resilient and prosperous economy instead of one hooked on remittances from Russia. This could mean supplying Armenia with modern weaponry alongside expanded military exercises to level the playing-field with Azerbaijan. Greater investment in Armenia’s economy, and opening the EU labour market to Armenian workers, would also provide Armenians with alternatives to their exploitative economic relationship with Russia.

If western powers fail to negotiate a permanent peace deal in the Caucasus, then not only will they undermine their own influence in the region—they could also cede influence to malign powers with destabilising agendas.