Europe’s Drug War Punishes the Poor and Spares the Powerful

KEY INSIGHTS + Punishment flows downward : Police target couriers, users, and migrants while financial enablers and corporate infrastructure remain largely untouched.

: Police target couriers, users, and migrants while financial enablers and corporate infrastructure remain largely untouched. Poverty as security threat : With 92.7 million people at risk of poverty, drug panic lets governments govern deprivation without naming it.

: With 92.7 million people at risk of poverty, drug panic lets governments govern deprivation without naming it. Follow the money upward : Real enforcement means pursuing shell companies, tax havens, and professional launderers, not street-level arrests.

: Real enforcement means pursuing shell companies, tax havens, and professional launderers, not street-level arrests. Portugal’s dual lesson : Decriminalisation succeeded when funded by treatment and housing, and faltered once austerity eroded that social infrastructure.

: Decriminalisation succeeded when funded by treatment and housing, and faltered once austerity eroded that social infrastructure. Welfare as drug policy: Youth work, housing, and mental health care prevent addiction and recruitment more effectively than coercion.

Europe faces a dangerous convergence: volatile drug markets, rising socioeconomic insecurity, and a political climate in which governments can appear decisive by policing the poor and the most marginalised.

The latest European Drug Report describes illicit markets that are more potent, more diversified, and increasingly difficult to govern. Synthetic opioids such as nitazenes are emerging in new forms, while cocaine remains deeply embedded in ports, logistics chains, and urban economies. The UN World Drug Report 2026 warns that traffickers are experimenting with new routes, technologies, and substances, with nitazenes already linked to deaths across the continent.

These harms are tangible. Families and communities suffer from overdoses, contaminated supplies, debt bondage, the exploitation of minors, intimidation, and organised violence. Criminal networks establish themselves where social protection has weakened, and young people are drawn into illicit economies before they can envisage credible futures.

In June, the Council of the EU advanced a 2026–2030 action plan against drug trafficking, emphasising ports, maritime cooperation, and a stronger “follow-the-money” approach. These priorities matter. Europe’s logistics chains, shell companies, laundering networks, and professional enablers all warrant sustained scrutiny. As Europol has shown, organised crime operates not only in the shadows but also through legal infrastructures, technological systems, and financial channels.

Yet enforcement rarely reaches the institutions and actors that profit most from illicit markets. Instead, it gravitates toward those easiest to stop, search, arrest, deport, evict, or publicly condemn. Police operations concentrate in poor neighbourhoods, transport hubs, shelters, housing estates, migrant districts, and street-level retail zones. Meanwhile, the more lucrative layers stay shielded by legitimate businesses, financial secrecy, professional services, and class privilege.

The result is a hierarchy of punishment. The migrant courier, the unhoused user, the racialised teenager, the precarious worker, the indebted woman coerced into carrying drugs, and the addicted person shaped by trauma and deprivation become the visible face of a market sustained by wealth, demand, infrastructure, and impunity. Drug panic offers governments a convenient instrument: poverty can be governed without ever being named.

This is what makes Europe’s current moment so significant. Eurostat reports that 92.7 million people in the EU — 20.9 per cent of the population — were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025. The Council’s 2026 Joint Employment Report conclusions acknowledge that progress on poverty reduction is too slow to meet the EU’s 2030 target, with no clear signs of upward social convergence in income or living standards.

This is the social terrain on which a harder drug politics is taking shape: unaffordable housing, precarious work, strained schools, limited mental health provision, youth exclusion, and widening insecurity. Criminal markets expand where public institutions retreat. They offer income, belonging, status, and protection — alongside risk and violence. The state often arrives late, armed with expanded police powers, and it presents enforcement as responsibility.

Comparative research on the global drug war highlights how narcotics governance can evolve into broader forms of coercive state expansion, driven by dehumanisation, moral panic, intensified policing, and impunity. Studies of countries such as Colombia and the Philippines show how leaders frame repression as necessary for peace, order, and national rescue. More broadly, drug wars gain political traction by allowing governments to define certain groups as threats to the moral fabric of the nation.

Europe’s institutional landscape — courts, journalists, rights organisations, parliaments, and supranational law — provides important safeguards. The risk lies less in overt authoritarianism than in a more routine repertoire of democratic coercion: stop-and-search practices in racialised neighbourhoods, preventive policing around transport hubs, public-space bans targeting homeless users, deportations for minor drug offences, welfare sanctions, predictive policing systems that label poor districts as risk zones, and sentencing reforms that swell prison populations without disrupting higher-level criminal networks.

Such measures gain legitimacy precisely because they appear technical and procedurally neutral rather than punitive. They are framed as risk management, urban safety, border protection, youth prevention, or community reassurance. In doing so, governments can project control while sidestepping harder questions about wages, housing, taxation, racial inequality, public investment, and the social roots of addiction. Poverty becomes a matter of security. The poor become visible primarily as risks, while their claims to care, income, housing, and dignity recede.

A credible European response must reverse this trajectory. Drug use should be addressed through health, care, and social rights. The EU Drugs Agency recognises harm reduction as an effective way to mitigate health, social, legal, and economic harms. Expanding drug checking, supervised consumption facilities, opioid agonist treatment, take-home naloxone, mobile outreach, trauma-informed care, and accessible mental health services would save lives and strengthen communities.

At the same time, enforcement needs to move upward. The Council’s “follow-the-money” approach should be applied rigorously to real estate, logistics firms, shell companies, tax havens, crypto flows, asset managers, lawyers, accountants, and corrupt nodes within legitimate institutions. Street-level arrests produce statistics; financial disruption alters incentives. The latter is politically more demanding, because it reaches closer to concentrations of wealth.

Drug policy must also be understood as social policy. Youth work, social housing, public education, migrant inclusion, debt relief, community health, mental health care, and accessible public spaces all function as forms of drug prevention. They reduce despair, limit recruitment into criminal networks, and protect young people far more effectively than punitive rhetoric.

Portugal offers the most important European lesson. Its early-2000s reform worked because decriminalisation was embedded in a wider architecture of treatment, harm reduction, dissuasion commissions, social reintegration, and public-health coordination. The lesson was never that criminal penalties could simply be removed while care remained underfunded. It was that the state could replace punishment with sustained institutional responsibility. Portugal’s more recent difficulties — weakened social services, visible street use, and renewed political pressure for coercion — show what happens when the social infrastructure behind reform erodes. Decriminalisation without treatment becomes politically vulnerable; treatment without housing, work, and mental health care remains fragile. Europe should learn from both Portugal’s achievement and its decline: long-term socioeconomic reform must be funded, coordinated, and protected from austerity, or the punitive imagination will return in the language of crisis.

This, in turn, requires confronting the political economy that makes punitive responses appealing. Contemporary European governance often combines formal democratic equality with significant wealth concentration and disproportionate influence among the affluent. Downward punishment demands little from capital while imposing discipline on the poor, leaving the underlying structures of exclusion intact.

The retreat of the welfare state has a punitive afterlife. What disappears as provision often reappears as surveillance. A closed youth centre becomes a policing initiative. An inaccessible mental health service becomes an arrest. A housing failure becomes a public-order issue, while a labour-market failure becomes fertile ground for organised crime.

Europe can choose a different path: confronting organised crime without criminalising poverty, targeting laundering networks with the same intensity applied to street-level disorder, investing in overdose prevention as essential public infrastructure, and defending the welfare state as one of the most effective tools against drug-related harm.

Drug policy ultimately reveals the moral architecture of Europe. A region that responds to insecurity with punishment while tolerating social abandonment will reproduce the very harms it seeks to address. One that invests in care, equality, and dignity may begin to weaken the conditions on which criminal markets depend.

The drug war has always promised order, but its enduring legacy has been the organised punishment of the poor.