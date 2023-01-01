Ukraine: the Kremlin’s misinformation
In the Ukraine war, the Kremlin’s campaign of misinformation keeps Kyiv and its allies guessing.
politics, economy and employment & labour
In the Ukraine war, the Kremlin’s campaign of misinformation keeps Kyiv and its allies guessing.
Isabelle Barthès and Patricia Velicu
Trade unions have been winning battles across Europe to halt the erosion of real wages but can’t win this war alone.
At Davos the corporate elite are discussing a more co-operative world—yet their arbitrage relies on its rifts.
Nicola Countouris, Mark Freedland and Valerio De Stefano
EU anti-discrimination law applies to all ‘personal work’—not just employment contracts—the Court of Justice has ruled.
The EU makes a difference on whether arms exports are governed by values or interests—but it could do more.
Jayati Ghosh warns against historically disastrous approaches to the sovereign-debt crisis hitting low- and middle-income countries.
Addressing Europe’s huge challenges requires treating Europe as more than the sum of its national parts.
With the ITUC General Council due to meet tomorrow, answers are urgently needed to the deeper issues raised by this affair.
Too few countries have ratified the ILO convention on domestic work. Too many don’t see the need.
Dario Guarascio, Andrea Coveri and Claudio Cozza
The war in Ukraine has highlighted how states and platforms are increasingly in military lock-step.
Joanna Hosa and Gabrielė Valodskaitė
To counter Russian disinformation and take on populist parties, European politicians should shape the debate around Ukrainian refugees.
Jennifer Mathers and Natasha Danilova
Russian soldiers’ mothers are not demonstrating the strong opposition they have in previous conflicts.
Lisa Pelling’s parents moved to Nicaragua to support the revolution. Its leader, she writes, has turned it into a tyranny.
Jan Willem Goudriaan and Sanat Sogani
The European Political Community will be a distraction, at best, in the institutional architecture of the continent.
The world made some progress in 2022 on climate change and protecting nature but entrenched interests remain to be overcome.
In an increasingly insecure world, Europe should sponsor a renewal of rules-based multilateralism.
Anxiety about the state of democracy amid political polarisation should direct us to an unexpected answer—economic citizenship.
The explosive tensions of recent weeks have exposed the limits of the dialogue brokered by the European Union.
The gender pay gap is stubborn because several factors underpin it. Action is needed on all of them.
Social Europe ISSN 2628-7641