The Locked-Out Generation: Europe’s Housing Market Is Failing Its Young

KEY INSIGHTS + A broken social contract : Since 2010, EU house prices have surged over 55 per cent while wages haven’t kept pace, effectively severing the link between work and homeownership for younger generations — particularly in major cities where jobs are concentrated.

: Since 2010, EU house prices have surged over 55 per cent while wages haven’t kept pace, effectively severing the link between work and homeownership for younger generations — particularly in major cities where jobs are concentrated. Hidden severity in the data : Official housing affordability metrics understate the problem. In some regions of Europe, young people earning an average wage would need to spend 60-70 per cent of their wages to rent a starter home. This proportion is well above the 30 per cent threshold considered affordable, trapping them in prolonged dependence and delaying major life milestones.

: Official housing affordability metrics understate the problem. In some regions of Europe, young people earning an average wage would need to spend 60-70 per cent of their wages to rent a starter home. This proportion is well above the 30 per cent threshold considered affordable, trapping them in prolonged dependence and delaying major life milestones. The demand / supply mismatch is the core failure : By late 2025, new housing supply met only 50 per cent of EU demand. Financialisation of property, short-term rental platforms, rapid urbanisation and the rise of single person households all compound the supply shortfall.

: By late 2025, new housing supply met only 50 per cent of EU demand. Financialisation of property, short-term rental platforms, rapid urbanisation and the rise of single person households all compound the supply shortfall. Quality and equity gaps : Young people are disproportionately pushed into poor-quality, overcrowded, or energy-inefficient housing — with single mothers and other vulnerable groups hit hardest, creating cascading health and social consequences.

: Young people are disproportionately pushed into poor-quality, overcrowded, or energy-inefficient housing — with single mothers and other vulnerable groups hit hardest, creating cascading health and social consequences. Policy must pivot to supply: Experts stress that demand-side fixes like first-time buyer grants can backfire by inflating prices further — the priority must be on increasing supply by renovating unused dwellings and building more homes.

In the capitals of Europe, a quiet but profound decoupling has taken place. For decades, the implicit social contract suggested that as economies grew and young workers entered the labour market, they would eventually secure the keys to their own front doors. That contract is now broken. Since 2010, house prices across the European Union have surged by more than 55 per cent, while rental rates have climbed by 27 per cent. In several member states, the cost of purchasing a home has more than tripled.

The crisis is not merely a matter of rising digits on a balance sheet; it is a fundamental shift in the relationship between income and housing. In metropolitan areas, where employment opportunities for the young are most concentrated, the link between wages and housing costs has effectively broken. Official statistics often mask the severity of this shift. The housing cost overburden rate—a headline indicator of the social scoreboard underpinning the EU’s European Pillar of Social Rights—tracks those spending more than 40 per cent of their disposable income on housing. While aggregate data might suggest a downward trend in overburdening for the general population as some incomes rise, this conceals a deepening spatial and demographic divide.

For many young Europeans, the reality is a housing cost ratio far exceeding the 30 per cent threshold typically considered affordable. In some regions, the portion of a young person’s income required to rent a starter home reaches 60–70 per cent, or even higher. This is not a peripheral issue of comfort; it is a structural barrier to adulthood.

Young people are increasingly trapped in a state of housing exclusion, unable to transition into independent living. This delay in independence ripples through the life cycle, forcing young people to postpone career changes, mobility, and family formation. When only 40 per cent of young people living with their parents state they would choose that arrangement if given an alternative, the mismatch between preference and reality becomes a matter of social cohesion.

Drivers of the squeeze

The scarcity of affordable housing is the result of a pincer movement between shifting demand and stagnant supply. On the demand side, demographic changes have outpaced the market’s ability to adapt. As life expectancy increases, older generations are remaining in their homes longer. While the greater policy emphasis on enabling people to stay at home or in their community as they age is welcome, it does necessitate the provision of more housing units of an appropriate size. Furthermore, the rise of single-person households and the financialisation of housing—where properties are treated as speculative assets rather than infrastructure—have further intensified the pressure on the demand side.

Short-term rental platforms have exacerbated this dynamic. In areas of high demand, they have often priced out local workers in favour of more lucrative, transient visitors. By late 2025, the supply of new housing units in the EU met only 50 per cent of actual demand. This shortfall is compounded by supply-side constraints: soaring costs for labour and materials, limited land availability, and a construction sector that has historically struggled with low innovation and productivity.

The result for the young is that they may be forced to live in whatever housing they can afford. Young Europeans are disproportionately represented in poor-quality housing marked by damp, rot, energy inefficiency, or overcrowding. This carries a high social price. Poor housing conditions lead to worse physical and mental health outcomes and deepen energy poverty, undermining the EU’s broader climate and welfare goals. The gender dimension is equally stark: single parents, the majority of whom are women, face significantly higher rates of housing insecurity and financial strain.

Towards a structural response

Addressing a crisis of this magnitude requires moving beyond the EU-level versus member-state binary. While housing remains a national competence, the European Union is increasingly deploying its financial and regulatory levers. The European Affordable Housing Plan, unveiled in December 2025, signals a shift in priorities. This includes a planned scaling-up of the €43 billion already invested through packages including the Recovery and Resilience Facility and Cohesion Policy, alongside the creation of a European Investment Platform in partnership with the European Investment Bank.

Crucially, the EU has revised its state-aid rules regarding Services of General Economic Interest. Previously, member states were largely restricted from direct intervention in housing markets to avoid distorting competition, with exceptions reserved only for the most vulnerable. The revision recognises that housing unaffordability has moved up the income distribution, now affecting middle-income households, and provides governments with greater flexibility to intervene.

However, three priorities must guide future policy if the locked-out generation is to be brought back into the fold. First, the focus must shift from demand-side subsidies—such as first-time buyer grants, which can perversely inflate prices—to supply-side solutions. This includes unlocking the potential of vacant dwellings and renovating existing stock, which is both more efficient and more sustainable than new construction.

Second, the regulation of the rental sector must be viewed through the lens of the outsider. While tenant protections are vital for stability, overly rigid markets can stifle mobility and bar newcomers—primarily the young—from entering. Finally, there is the urgent need to address youth homelessness. With an increasing number of young people, particularly in urban areas, finding themselves without a stable home, the scaling-up of Housing First policies is vital. If policymakers fail to integrate housing with transport, income, and social protection, the traditional pathways to social mobility for Europe’s youth may become increasingly difficult to navigate.

