Mayday, mayday: democracy in peril

This May Day, trade unions must be at the centre of defending and rebuilding democracy.

Workers’ movements have historically been foundational to upholding a democratic world (Lightspring/shutterstock.com)

This year, some four billion individuals in more than 40 states will have the chance to participate in elections. It will a historic year for democracy, but if we look closely at the health of global democracy—especially democratic trade-union rights—it should be in intensive care.

Trade unions are central to democracy: there cannot be one without the other. That is why the global trade-union movement, as the world’s largest social movement with a long history built on democratic values, needs to use its collective power to defend and rebuild democracy. This May Day we should reflect on the historical contributions of trade unions to democracy and mobilise to preserve and enhance democratic norms in the workplace, in society and at the global level—as set out in the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) ‘For Democracy’ campaign.

Global decline in democracy

Over many years, reports and surveys have highlighted a consistent erosion of democratic values worldwide. According to the 2023 Global State of Democracy report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance in Stockholm, more countries have regressed than progressed in democratic practices since 2018.

The Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy Index for 2023 gives global democratic health a score of 5.22—down from from 5.29 in 2022, influenced by conflicts and war. The report reveals that while 45.5 per cent of the world’s population inhabit some form of democracy, only a meagre 7.8 per cent live in ‘full democracies’ and 39.4 per cent are under authoritarian regimes.

The ITUC’s 2023 Global Rights Index meanwhile shows alarming trends, with 87 per cent of countries infringing the right to strike and 79 per cent the right to collective bargaining. Such violations have risen consistently and chillingly over the ten years of the index and correlate with rising economic inequality and insecurity.



Where the presence of trade unions is strong, wealth and power distribution are more equitable and trust in democratic processes is higher. Norway, where trade-union density is 49 per cent and coverage by collective agreements 72.5 per cent, is recognised for its deliberative and egalitarian democratic structure. Globally, however, union density is on the decline, harming democratic workplace rights and the union wage premium.

The resurgence in the political mainstream of extreme ideologies such as fascism, nationalism and xenophobia is increasingly bolstered by austerity measures implemented by capitalist economies. A 2022 study, ‘The political costs of austerity’, analysed 200 elections across Europe and linked austerity policies to a rise in extremist parties, reduced voter turnout and greater political fragmentation. These economic policies often see the privatisation of profits accompanied by the socialisation of losses and erode trust within the electorate.

Vital trade-union role

Trade unions play a pivotal role in combating these challenges. They are not only defenders of workers’ rights but also bastions of democracy, ensuring voices from the grassroots are heard, and heeded, in policy-making. The strength of trade unions lies in their ability to organise and mobilise workers across industries, making them a formidable force against anti-democratic trends.

As economic disparities widen and political freedoms are threatened, the proactive stance of trade unions in advocating for social justice, equitable economic distribution and political transparency becomes even more vital. Trade unions foster a culture of participation and negotiation, essential for a healthy democratic society. Their efforts in educating workers about their rights and the importance of civic engagement contribute significantly to democratic resilience.

It was in response to these challenges that the ITUC launched the For Democracy campaign. This underscores the indispensable role of trade unions in upholding democratic values, such as freedom of association and the right to strike, and advocating for equitable societies. The ITUC is pressing for reinforcement of the foundations of democracy in three critical domains: the workplace, society and the global arena.

In the workplace, trade unions assert their right to organise, demanding collective bargaining, social dialogue, equal treatment for all workers and an end to violence and harassment. In society, unions emphasise the right to protest and free speech, a free press to expose injustices, real gender equality, fair taxation to fund universal social protection, a just transition for all workers and resistance to the ideologies of hate and to corporate dominance in policy-making. Globally, trade unions demand reform of international economic structures to create systems prioritising public welfare, human rights and labour standards over private profit, advancing representative multilateralism and equitable global co-operation.

As we celebrate May Day, we must not only recall the historical role of trade unions in fostering democracy but also empower them to strengthen and rejuvenate democratic values today. The For Democracy campaign is a rallying call to workers, trade unions and allies globally to unite for democratic renewal.

Democracy is not just a political ideal but a reality that workers are uniquely qualified to sustain, defend and promote, ensuring it remains a daily, lived experience for all. Through collective action and a steadfast commitment to democratic principles, trade unions will remain at the forefront of the fight for a fairer, more equitable world.