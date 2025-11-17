Time to Move Forward So We Don’t Go Back

The world finds itself immersed in a wave of far-right populism. Technological disruption—artificial intelligence, algorithms, social media, fake news, and deepfakes—creates the perfect breeding ground for these organisations. They deploy emotional rhetoric offering quick, simple answers to complex problems and challenges; rhetoric that seeks scapegoats, usually vulnerable groups, on whom to channel all fears, frustrations, and insecurities. These may be migrants, women, or LGBTI people—we have witnessed countless examples across the global political scene in recent years.

Progressivism must respond with greater firmness and force than ever before. The answer to this reactionary wave involves not only protecting what we have achieved but also advancing the welfare state, improving the material conditions citizens enjoy so that progress itself serves as a vaccine against the dangerous rhetoric of the far right.

Pedro Sánchez’s progressive government has immersed itself in this task, serving as a beacon for other social democratic countries on the international stage. International media increasingly applaud the extraordinary performance of the Spanish economy: record growth figures, recognition of Spain as the driving force behind the European economy, and The Economist’s ranking of Spain as the world’s best-performing economy. All these articles highlight the keys to Spain’s success—keys that contrast sharply with far-right discourse.

The Pillars of Spain’s Success

First, the dual green and digital transition stands out. The commitment to European funds, negotiated by Pedro Sánchez, has allowed Spain to take a fundamentally different approach from the 2011 financial crisis, when cuts were the only response. One in every three euros now goes to digitalisation, with the objective of leading this transformation as a genuine national commitment that generates added value. Regarding the green transition, the increased percentage of renewable energies in the energy mix, falling electricity prices, and high investment levels place Spain in a leadership position—attracting twice as much investment as Germany, Italy, and France combined.

Second, labour market reform has brought structural change. Previously, one in ten contracts was permanent; now it is one in two. Social Security enrolment figures and unemployment levels have reached their best marks since the 2008 crisis. Added to this are the minimum wage increase and the protection of pensions linked to the cost of living.

Third, migration management has demonstrated, contrary to populist rhetoric, that Spain today has more jobs than ever before, the lowest crime rates in decades, and around 95 per cent of its immigrant population in regular employment. Against climate denialism and “every man for himself” liberalism, reality offers empirical proof that these policies are not only fairer but also economically profitable.

Having developed this entire agenda in a context marked by crises makes these achievements even more commendable. Over the past seven years, we have tackled the COVID-19 crisis that paralysed our economy and tested the resilience of our model—the deployment of a social shield proved key to our country’s rapid recovery. The same approach succeeded during the inflationary and energy crisis resulting from the invasion of Ukraine. Once again, a social shield and negotiations in Brussels led to the Iberian solution, which lowered energy costs and controlled inflation. We have also confronted internal crises such as the La Palma volcanic eruption and the terrible DANA storms in Valencia.

In line with this social commitment, €500 million was recently approved to strengthen the dependency system and respond to the ALS Act, creating the new Grade III+ programme, which improves care for people with ALS and other complex diseases. In short, the Spanish government has risen to the challenge, acting with force and speed.

The Imperative to Advance

As stated at the beginning of this article, if we want to preserve our democracies and the welfare state, conserving what exists is not enough—advancing becomes more necessary than ever.

Advancing the right to housing—the main problem facing Spaniards—represents the great challenge we face as a country. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has committed to making housing the fifth pillar of the welfare state, which requires a tremendous effort from all administrations: the state, the autonomous communities, and local authorities. The approval of the first state housing law marked a major step in this direction. Cities applying it, such as Barcelona, have demonstrated that we are on the right track, but we must be more ambitious and commit to constructing social housing, guaranteeing that it never loses its protected status.

Another key debate concerns reducing working hours and transforming a model where citizens work to live, not live to work. The implementation of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can increase our productivity, provides an opportunity we must seize as a country. Spain must continue advancing its decentralised and entrepreneurial model, its proximity to citizens, the improvement of public services, the fight against climate change, progress in sustainable mobility, and the adoption of technology with a humanistic perspective.

This is the path of progress that Spain follows today, guided by a socialist government determined not to leave anyone behind. In a world where reactionary forces promise to turn back the clock, Spain’s experience proves that the best defence of democracy lies not in standing still but in moving boldly forward.

This article is part of a series on global discussions about the state and government, produced in partnership with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.