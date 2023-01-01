Visentini, ‘Fight Impunity’, the ITUC and Qatar
With the ITUC General Council due to meet tomorrow, answers are urgently needed to the deeper issues raised by this affair.
politics, economy and employment & labour
Too few countries have ratified the ILO convention on domestic work. Too many don’t see the need.
Dario Guarascio, Andrea Coveri and Claudio Cozza
The war in Ukraine has highlighted how states and platforms are increasingly in military lock-step.
Joanna Hosa and Gabrielė Valodskaitė
To counter Russian disinformation and take on populist parties, European politicians should shape the debate around Ukrainian refugees.
Jennifer Mathers and Natasha Danilova
Russian soldiers’ mothers are not demonstrating the strong opposition they have in previous conflicts.
Lisa Pelling’s parents moved to Nicaragua to support the revolution. Its leader, she writes, has turned it into a tyranny.
Jan Willem Goudriaan and Sanat Sogani
The European Political Community will be a distraction, at best, in the institutional architecture of the continent.
The world made some progress in 2022 on climate change and protecting nature but entrenched interests remain to be overcome.
In an increasingly insecure world, Europe should sponsor a renewal of rules-based multilateralism.
Anxiety about the state of democracy amid political polarisation should direct us to an unexpected answer—economic citizenship.
The explosive tensions of recent weeks have exposed the limits of the dialogue brokered by the European Union.
The gender pay gap is stubborn because several factors underpin it. Action is needed on all of them.
Reducing working time is necessary to decouple work from growth. Well designed, it could redistribute care more evenly.
Documents from the International Gas Union have revealed the strategy of disinformation pursued by the powerful lobby.
Frederik Hafen and Romain Didi
Strong climate governance means holding governments to account. The EU institutions have shied away from doing so.
Laura Hildt and Ioannis Agapakis
The EU’s Nature Restoration Law must implement key COP15 outcomes on biodiversity—in very short order.
Faced with financial and political pressures at home, Poland is inching closer to rule-of-law reforms.
The vetoing of Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen zone sent bad signals to the south-eastern EU member states.
Inflation is a number. But addressing it is not just a technical issue, best left to (usually male) economists.
