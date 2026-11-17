KEY INSIGHTS Ownership pays off: Studies link employee ownership to better company performance, longer time horizons, and greater resilience in downturns.

Studies link employee ownership to better company performance, longer time horizons, and greater resilience in downturns. A succession emergency: Some 569,000 German Mittelstand owners plan to shut down rather than hand over by 2029, while the buyers who do step in are increasingly American companies and funds.

Some 569,000 German Mittelstand owners plan to shut down rather than hand over by 2029, while the buyers who do step in are increasingly American companies and funds. Inequality runs through ownership: The wealth gap of the past 40 years is driven by asset ownership, so spreading ownership spreads the gains.

The wealth gap of the past 40 years is driven by asset ownership, so spreading ownership spreads the gains. Agency against extremism: A real say in running one’s own firm counters the powerlessness on which the far right feeds.

A real say in running one’s own firm counters the powerlessness on which the far right feeds. An old idea, not a new one: From the first ESOP in 1956 to Europe’s cooperatives, proven models exist and can be scaled up.

A part of Europe is now in upheaval. Young people in different countries are demonstrating on the streets for a variety of reasons. One common thread running through these diverse protest movements is the belief that their governments have failed to deliver prosperity, or have failed to ensure that prosperity is distributed fairly. The problem is partly economic and partly political, but it is social too, and it does not pertain only to the younger generation.

The diverse roots of this discontent, together with the looming far-right offensive in various upcoming elections in European Union member states, should stimulate thinking about renewing progressive policy. How to present a more convincing social democratic vision is a crucial question in almost all European countries. For those thinking about the new frontiers, economic democracy offers itself as a key concept with both theoretical and practical implications.

It may sound counterintuitive, but the main reason for promoting economic democracy in the EU today is economic. Europe’s economies have been struggling for diverse internal and external reasons. It would of course be foolish to argue that economic democracy is a cure for all the economic weaknesses of our time. But studies are available that demonstrate potentially significant material gains which, in the right policy framework, could prove much more than symbolic.

Research shows that companies gain from employee ownership. Studies have found that employee ownership enhances economic performance at company level, in terms of both returns and sustainability. Employee-owned companies focus more on longer-term goals, as opposed to the short-termism of listed companies. Related to that, employee-owned companies are more innovative and visionary. They are also more resilient in times of economic downturn.

Apart from the fairness and democratic imperative, an economic security concern has also emerged in Europe in recent years. Business succession has become critical in Europe, especially where many small and medium-sized private companies are held by families. The founders of these companies are now reaching retirement age, while their children do not want to follow in their elders’ footsteps and run the business. Instead, they choose to sell to private equity funds or industrial groups, many of them American.

This problem is very acute in Germany, where a large part of the Mittelstand companies face it, but it also applies to Spain, Italy, and other countries. A recent report by Deutsche Welle described how the German family-owned company ebm-papst, a maker of fans and electric motors, was sold for more than five billion euros to the American group Madison Air. It is a very successful business, and its products are currently in high demand from data centres.

A report by KfW, the German development bank, showed that a record number of German companies will either hand over or shut down by the end of 2029. Some 545,000 German Mittelstand business owners plan to hand over their companies by the end of 2029. However, a record number of owners, around 569,000, plan to shut down or liquidate their businesses upon retirement rather than pass them on. The most common reasons are the owners’ age and a lack of interest within the family.

Succession-related uncertainty is part of a broader decline in competitiveness, which has preoccupied the EU institutions as well over the last two years, since the publication of the Draghi report. Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), offered a number of solutions and said that the alternative was “slow agony”. But part of the Draghi recipe has proved difficult for political reasons, and another part was turned into a kind of voodoo economics obsessed with deregulation. The EU will need a new plan for shared prosperity, and employee ownership can play a strategic role in it.

Aiming at Less Unequal Societies

Today the point is not simply to recover from the current stagnation, but to correct the economic and social trend that has its roots in the 1980s. In most European countries, we have experienced growing income inequality and wealth inequality. The neoliberal promise was that this would lead to better economic performance and widely shared opportunities (“trickle down”), but the reality turned out very different. So far, corrections have remained modest and often temporary.

Without calling the post-war decades a “golden age”, one must note that rising inequality has been the dominant, and rather corrosive, trend in Europe. As in the United Kingdom, where Thatcherism installed the neoliberal model in an aggressive manner, so in various other countries, in Andy Burnham’s words, “a series of wrong turns” was taken. Wholesale privatisation was presented as a magic tool, but what followed was deindustrialisation, austerity, and the hollowing out of local governments, depriving them of the agency to undo the damage.

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Thatcherite thinking about the economy and society had a strong influence in Europe, especially in the transforming countries of East Central Europe in the 1990s. Libertarian views suggesting that anything should be privatised at any price became trendy. Experiments with employee ownership remained marginal, and “cooperative” still carries a negative connotation in many places. When Europeans ask what went wrong, they should look at the whole period since the 1980s when, instead of privatisation driving prosperity, the profit burden became a source of market failure and of decline in public services.

Those looking for a correction are not wrong to study how taxation could be made fairer. But equal attention should be paid to how the economy is organised and who owns what. Employee ownership is a powerful tool for sharing the rewards of productive activity. The income and wealth inequality that has surged over the last 40 years is fuelled mainly by the unequal distribution of ownership. Rich people gain the largest increases in their wealth not so much from higher incomes as from asset price appreciation. Dividend income also plays a role. Sharing the ownership of companies with employees would open this source of wealth to far greater numbers of working people.

Democratic Control Through Ownership

Reforming how the economy is governed has political stakes as well. In a growing number of countries, far-right forces with a nationalist and authoritarian agenda push themselves onto the stage as the saviours of Europeans, with growing influence over young people. While in some countries the far right has been around for decades, in others it only became a significant player in recent years. Arguably, the combined effects of economic stagnation and wealth concentration played a key role in making people vulnerable to the seduction of extremists.

George Papandreou, in his capacity as General Rapporteur on Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, highlights that “young people believe we are leaving them a worse world”, and that they are not wrong to be angry with the current modes of governance. As far as the strength of democracy is concerned, we are going backwards for three reasons: “1. The rule of law is yielding to the rule of the powerful. 2. Concentrated private wealth has become political power, capturing institutions, media and culture. 3. Social media and AI are optimised for profit, and so for polarisation, not dialogue.”

The answer to these deformations should not be a nationalist and authoritarian saviour. It should be more democracy: citizens’ assemblies, open lawmaking, and schools that train citizens rather than obedient workers. And employees’ participation in running enterprises, with a greater say in meso- and macro-level decisions, should be a key component of the social democratic answer to the problem that people feel the right to vote once every few years does not come with the power to influence how the economy is run.

If taken seriously, employee ownership is accompanied by decision-making powers; otherwise it is only financial risk-sharing and does not produce all the wonderful results. Participation in decision-making matters for workers themselves: with it, they gain a sense of agency, of overseeing not only their own work but also their company. This feeling of agency is the best tool against the state of powerlessness that drives people to political extremes.

The main emotion to which the far right appeals is fear. Decades of neoliberalism weakened trade unions and atomised society, so that everyone is left alone to cope with his or her problems. This is more pronounced in the United States and less so in Europe, yet here too we can see a substantial deterioration. When people are left alone, they start to fear. Employee ownership is a powerful tool for giving people a sense of ownership of their own lives and of the wider economy, while also creating a feeling of collective responsibility.

A deepening discontent with the status quo in Europe makes it more urgent to discuss a paradigm shift in policy. From a progressive point of view, employee ownership offers itself as an opportunity where good models exist and can be scaled up. More economic democracy can be a response to income and wealth inequality, and it can also lead to better decision-making and a longer-term focus in business. It can also become an instrument of economic security, which is a primary concern for the EU today.

Those who believe employee ownership is a new and untested idea need to be informed that in one form or another it has existed for more than a century, often in the form of cooperatives. There is a rich historic experience to build on. The first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in the US was created in 1956 by the San Francisco lawyer and economist Louis O. Kelso. Since then, employee ownership models such as the ESOP have become well established in the US but also in the UK.

On the European continent, workers participate in ownership mainly through cooperatives, proving that the mixed economy is a viable system and that much of the neoliberal pressure has been contained. Nevertheless, economic democracy has not been mainstream thinking, and private wealth concentration has remained the dominant trend, keeping the economy, in the expression coined by Karl Polányi, in a state of disembeddedness. Employee ownership is a way to re-embed the functioning of the economy in our societies and to reconcile it with progressive values.