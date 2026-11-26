KEY INSIGHTS A war of attrition without a winner: Both Ukraine and Russia are exhausted, with hundreds of thousands of casualties each and no decisive victory in sight, yet Europe has refused to explore any negotiated way out.

Both Ukraine and Russia are exhausted, with hundreds of thousands of casualties each and no decisive victory in sight, yet Europe has refused to explore any negotiated way out. Trump is no longer an ally: By withholding Patriots, slowing Starshield, and pressing Kyiv for a deal before the Democrats take Congress, Washington has largely switched sides, and Europe must work with the new congressional majority instead.

By withholding Patriots, slowing Starshield, and pressing Kyiv for a deal before the Democrats take Congress, Washington has largely switched sides, and Europe must work with the new congressional majority instead. Berlin reaffirmed, but did not innovate: The Coalition of the Willing’s statement restated maximalist positions and offered no new idea for breaking the stalemate, while Merz’s heavy-handed tactics undermine the solidarity he seeks.

The Coalition of the Willing’s statement restated maximalist positions and offered no new idea for breaking the stalemate, while Merz’s heavy-handed tactics undermine the solidarity he seeks. Pay for solidarity with a freedom tax: Support for Ukraine should be financed by a levy on wealth, not by debt or social cuts that erode public backing for the Ukrainian cause.

Support for Ukraine should be financed by a levy on wealth, not by debt or social cuts that erode public backing for the Ukrainian cause. A seven-point initiative: An armistice along the current front line, interim deals on grain and energy, conditional sanctions relief, and a role for the Global South and the UN could complement money and weapons.

Five years of war, five years of death, five years of destruction, millions of people traumatised, and no end in sight. Can Europe do more for Ukrainian freedom and peace than supplying money and weapons?

Ukraine’s ability to continue its resistance depends on American weapons, European money, and Ukrainian soldiers. All three are in short supply. Can the Ukrainian people endure another winter without heating and electricity while being constantly bombarded by Russian drones and rockets? Can Ukraine recruit enough new soldiers? Will Trump continue to sell US weapons and provide intelligence and fast Starshield connections to Ukraine? Is the European public willing to fund the Ukrainian resistance while also being confronted with severe budget cuts?

Despite spectacular military successes, such as blowing up the Kerch Bridge or sinking a Russian ship in Benghazi, Ukraine faces tremendous challenges in sustaining its defence. People are exhausted after five years of war. Corruption, reaching the highest echelons of government, is not helping to maintain morale. An estimated 500,000 soldiers have died or been severely injured.

At least 200,000 cases of unauthorised absence from military service have been reported. Roughly 1.2 million Ukrainian men between 18 and 64 prefer to take refuge in Europe rather than serve in the army. Between August and November 2025 alone, 100,000 young men left the country. Two million men are hiding within the country to avoid military service. The budget deficit is 21 per cent of GDP, foreign debt is roughly 80 per cent of GDP, and military expenditure exceeds 60 per cent of the state budget. Without international support, the Ukrainian economy will collapse.

However, the Russian situation looks similarly bleak. Russian casualties, dead or severely wounded, number at least 1.5 million soldiers. Recent figures suggest that up to 650,000 soldiers have actually died. Russia’s advances at the front are minimal. It fails to protect its refineries, bridges, and military factories; even Moscow is not safe.

The days are gone when recruiting prisoners and offering high salaries to volunteers were sufficient to mobilise the 35,000 soldiers per month needed to sustain relentless attacks. Even Russians in remote areas know that the likelihood of dying is extremely high, while mistreatment of soldiers by their officers is more the rule than the exception. In their daily lives, Russians experience the most repressive regime since Stalin’s death.

The internet is full of experts and armchair generals explaining that either Russia or Ukraine has the upper hand in this war of attrition. The Ukrainians, we are told, are more innovative, more motivated, and the best drone fighters in the world. The front will hold, and they will inflict massive losses on the Russians as long as the West provides the necessary military and financial support.

Others argue that Russia will win because its population is four times larger than Ukraine’s. The destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure will be more devastating this winter than ever before, as Ukraine is running out of Patriot missiles. China, the world’s manufacturer, is supplying whatever the Russian war economy needs. The sanctions are costly, but they fail to cripple the Russian economy.

Military successes or setbacks on either side feed the respective optimism or pessimism about who is winning. For the time being, a decisive victory for either side looks unlikely. Nothing new at the Eastern Front! In such a stalemate, fronts seem to hold forever—until suddenly they do not.

Those who refuse to negotiate with the war criminal in the Kremlin must be confident that Ukraine can win the war of attrition and that Putin will, at some point, give up on his aims or be toppled in Russia. However, there is little indication of either at the moment.

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Europe Has Been Absent From the Table

In contrast to the Europeans, Donald Trump, his son-in-law, and his trusted real-estate friend are engaged—albeit with limited success—in diplomatic initiatives to end the war. From a Ukrainian perspective, Trump is indispensable but unreliable. From the Russian perspective, despite his apparent sympathy for his “friend” Vladimir Putin, he is unwilling or unable to convince the Ukrainians to accept peace on Russian terms.

Europe has been absent so far from any attempt to find a negotiated solution. Merz and Macron even jealously opposed Costa’s attempt to establish at least a communication channel to the Kremlin, as they want to lead any negotiations. While there are no European diplomatic initiatives, Melania Trump managed to mediate a ceasefire to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky.

Europeans have no confidence that Putin is willing to enter realistic negotiations; therefore, any diplomatic initiative is seen as futile. The decision to appoint Kaja Kallas, the most uncompromising European politician, as High Representative for Foreign Affairs was an implicit signal against diplomatic initiatives.

However, lacking initiatives of its own, Europe has recently recognised that, if it is not at the table, it risks being on the menu. Excluding Kallas from the recently established seven-person negotiating team seems to indicate that European leaders now think she is the wrong person for the job. That the EU, plus Britain, is unable to mandate just two or three people to speak on its behalf is not, in itself, a particular show of strength.

The Europeans insist on—or beg for—a seat at the negotiating table without bringing any diplomatic initiatives to it. They still refuse to accept that Trump is largely ignoring and humiliating them. Instead, they still hope for joint American and European efforts to support Ukraine. Does anyone except Mark Rutte still believe that “Daddy” Trump and Europe are on the same team?

For Trump, weakening and downgrading the EU does not mean losing an ally; it means destroying a competitor. In their hostility towards the EU, their contempt for the International Criminal Court, and their autocratic leadership style, Putin, Xi, and Trump seem to have found common ground. Judging by recent words and deeds, Trump has, by and large, switched sides.

By withholding Patriots, slowing down Starshield, and reportedly not fully sharing available intelligence, he increases the pressure on Zelensky to give in to Russia’s demands. The Democratic landslide will reduce Trump’s room for manoeuvre; therefore, according to the Financial Times, he is apparently eager to force the Ukrainians to accept a peace deal before the Democrats take over Congress. Europeans need to work with the new Democratic majority in Congress against Trump, even if this infuriates an already unpredictable president.

Worried about being left out, the German Chancellor is trying to take the lead in organising a strong and unified European position. While Merz’s intention is laudable, the way he is going about it is depressingly amateurish. First, he announces that Germany wants to build the strongest conventional army in Europe instead of suggesting a massive German contribution to building an integrated European army. He seems unaware that quite a few European neighbours do not have the best memories of a strong German army. The AfD polling at close to 30 per cent certainly reinforces this unease.

Secondly, ultimately linking the next EU budget to all EU member states providing financial help to Ukraine is unhelpful. Forcing something down the throats of all member states never works in the EU, particularly if it is done by a German. Thirdly, stating on television that “Putin is perhaps the worst war criminal of our time … and we simply have to be clear about how to deal with war criminals. There is no room for leniency here” may be true, but it is not necessarily helpful when there is no alternative but to negotiate with this war criminal. Fourthly, failing to establish fair taxation to finance support for Ukraine and instead pushing for budget cuts at national and European level undermines the very solidarity for Ukraine that he wants to strengthen.

Nevertheless, and to his credit, Merz, together with Macron and Burnham, managed to organise the meeting of 37 states in Berlin—the Coalition of the Willing—as a counter-event to the summit of autocrats and wannabe autocrats in Shenzhen. However, the Berlin resolution fell short of a diplomatic initiative. By and large, it reiterates the well-known European position that international borders must not be changed by military force. Support for Ukraine will continue. Sanctions will be increased, and Russia’s frozen sovereign assets will not be released before the war stops and Russia pays reparations to Ukraine.

The document thus sets out a maximalist position, as it essentially suggests the re-establishment of the status quo ante plus a Russian obligation to pay reparations for the damage it caused in Ukraine. Furthermore, it suggests European—meaning de facto NATO—troops on Ukrainian territory as part of multilateral security guarantees, something that seems highly unlikely to be acceptable to Russia. The resolution lacks any new ideas on how to overcome the stalemate and start a negotiation process. Only at the end does it call on Russia to agree to a winter energy ceasefire and safe passage for Black Sea food exports.

The value of the Berlin resolution lies in its strong commitment that Europe will not walk away from supporting Ukraine. This is an indispensable precondition for keeping Ukraine in a position to negotiate at all. However, to maintain public support for Ukraine, solidarity should be financed by a “freedom tax” on wealth rather than by public debt or social cuts. It is impossible to convince ordinary people to make sacrifices for Ukraine’s freedom while the rich and super-rich enjoy the freedom of global tax evasion.

Seven Steps Could Break the Stalemate

Understandably, no one wants to give anything away before negotiations begin. However, cementing one’s own position also creates a certain group pressure and inflexibility, as no one dares to explore possible solutions. Everybody is afraid of being accused of being soft on Putin or of walking into his trap.

However, the European public expects its leaders to look for solutions beyond a forever war by complementing financial and military support with diplomatic initiatives. Here are some thoughts on what such an initiative might entail.

First, accepting that both Ukraine and Russia have security interests that need to be addressed in any solution. This would probably exclude Ukrainian NATO membership, but it must include robust security guarantees and a strong Ukrainian army.

Second, proposing an armistice along the current front line, while leaving the question of its status under international law open for negotiation at a later date. Both sides should, however, agree not to seek to change this line by military force.

Third, the Russian demand to discuss a European security architecture should not be rejected outright. The specific Russian proposal of turning the clock back to 1997 is outrageously provocative and cannot even serve as a starting point for a conversation. However, in principle, a discussion on how to rebuild, step by step, mechanisms of control, inspection, transparency, trust, arms control, and ultimately disarmament is necessary and desirable.

Fourth, trying to negotiate limited interim agreements that address common interests and, in the process, build negotiating channels for more far-reaching solutions. Reopening grain exports from all Black Sea ports to spare poor people around the world high food prices, negotiating focused humanitarian ceasefires that build on the deal facilitated by Melania Trump, and halting mutual attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia all come to mind.

Fifth, indicating a willingness to lift some sanctions that have a negative effect on global food prices, such as the closure of the port of Klaipėda for fertiliser exports or tariffs on fertiliser, if initial steps under point four are successful. Set timelines for decisive further sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet if no progress is made.

Sixth, asking non-aligned countries from the Global South to take an active diplomatic role, particularly in facilitating grain and fertiliser exports and in providing possible neutral participation in monitoring any armistice.

Seventh, encouraging and supporting the incoming UN Secretary-General in making a diplomatic effort to freeze the conflict, as a first step towards a more lasting solution, his or her highest priority.

Putin is most likely afraid of any peace, because the day the weapons fall silent, the reckoning within Russia will begin with the man who has proven to be a political, economic, and moral disaster for his country. Therefore, there is no guarantee at all that a European diplomatic initiative has any chance of success, but not trying it means, for certain, more death, more suffering, and more devastation.