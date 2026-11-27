KEY INSIGHTS Inequality keeps falling: Measured across the whole EU, the gap between the richest and poorest fifth has narrowed steadily since about 2015, driven by catch-up growth in Central and Eastern Europe.

Measured across the whole EU, the gap between the richest and poorest fifth has narrowed steadily since about 2015, driven by catch-up growth in Central and Eastern Europe. National paths diverge: Romania, Italy, and Spain cut their quintile ratios sharply after 2018, while once-egalitarian France, Sweden, and Austria became less equal.

Romania, Italy, and Spain cut their quintile ratios sharply after 2018, while once-egalitarian France, Sweden, and Austria became less equal. Populism does not track inequality: Radical parties gained in both Germany, where inequality fell, and France, where it rose; rising poverty in both countries may matter more.

Radical parties gained in both Germany, where inequality fell, and France, where it rose; rising poverty in both countries may matter more. Absolute gaps persist: The income gap between Central and Eastern Europe and the rich EU core still hovers around €14,000 at PPP and continues to widen at exchange rates, however much relative inequality declines.

The income gap between Central and Eastern Europe and the rich EU core still hovers around €14,000 at PPP and continues to widen at exchange rates, however much relative inequality declines. Prices and wealth bite harder: Rising costs of food, energy, and housing, shrinking public services, and wealth inequality fuel a discontent that income statistics miss.

Europe’s democracies and societies are shaken: populist parties of the right and left are winning elections, nationalism (“my country first”) is on the rise, Gen Z is demonstrating, and Eurobarometer finds that “a majority of Europeans continue to perceive that the European Union is heading in the wrong direction” (Spring 2026 report, p. 114). At the same time, EU-wide inequality has been falling since about 2015 (see Figure 1).

The latest data on income distribution in the EU, referring to 2025, confirm the trend of declining EU-wide inequality already shown in earlier studies. Inequality is measured here as the income of the richest 20 per cent of the EU population divided by that of the poorest fifth, usually called the S80/S20 ratio. That ratio is much lower when measured at purchasing power parity (PPP; the middle curve in Figure 1) than when measured nominally in euros (the top curve in Figure 1).

Figure 1: EU-wide inequality 2005-2025 (S80/S20 ratios)

Source: Eurostat and author’s calculations

Over the long run, since 2010, the slow decline of EU-wide inequality has been driven by economic growth in the relatively poor countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), whose average income per person more than doubled between 2010 and 2025. As the lower curve in Figure 2 shows, CEE’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita at PPP reached 70 per cent of the level of the rich north-western EU countries in 2025 (in 2000, the figure was 36 per cent). At the same time, the income of the southern periphery (SP) has only just recovered to 80 per cent of that level, after the long decline between 2009 and 2020 caused by the double shock of austerity policies in the wake of the so-called “euro crisis” and a pandemic that hit tourism-heavy economies hard (see the upper curve in Figure 2). However, measured at exchange rates rather than PPP, the development is much less impressive.

Figure 2: Relative convergence of GDP per capita at PPP

Source: Eurostat and author’s calculations

The other component of EU-wide inequality, the distribution of income within countries, had hardly changed between 2005 and 2018, as the lowest curve in Figure 1 shows. That curve gives the weighted average of the national quintile ratios, which Eurostat wrongly presents as the EU-wide S80/S20 ratio. Since 2018, however, that average has also been decreasing, thus contributing to the fall in EU-wide inequality. This decline in inequality was accompanied by a decline in poverty, measured against a poverty line fixed at its 2019 level.

Divergent National Paths

That average decline hides a huge variation in national developments (see Table 1). While some countries strongly reduced inequality, others hardly changed or even became more unequal. Tellingly, many countries that were particularly unequal in 2018, such as Romania and Bulgaria, two Baltic countries, Italy, and Spain (with values above six in 2018, in italics in Table 1), reduced their inequality substantially. By contrast, some traditionally egalitarian countries (with values below 4.5 in 2018) became less so, for instance Austria, France, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Malta, and Cyprus (in bold in Table 1).

When measured by the Gini coefficient (running from 0 for perfect equality to 1, or 100, for total inequality), the size of the changes differs but the direction remains the same. Regarding poverty, the decline was much more homogeneous. Measured against the 2019 poverty line adjusted for inflation, poverty fell in all but three countries (in bold in Table 1), albeit at different rates.

Table 1: Inequality (S80/S20 ratio) and poverty (AROP rate) within member states

Country S80/S20 ratio 2018 S80/S20 ratio 2025 Change S80/S20 2018-25 (per cent) Change Gini 2018-25 (per cent) Change AROP rate anchored at 2019, 2019-25 (percentage points) European Union 5.05 4.62 -8.51 -3.9 -3.5 Belgium 3.79 3.25 -14.25 -8.9 -4.9 Bulgaria 7.66 6.94 -9.40 -4.8 -15.3 Czechia 3.32 3.34 0.60 0.0 -1.5 Denmark 4.11 4.12 0.24 1.4 -1.0 Germany 5.07 4.68 -7.69 -3.2 2.1 Estonia 5.07 5.07 0.00 1.0 -4.5 Ireland 4.23 3.89 -8.04 -5.9 -6.2 Greece 5.51 5.17 -6.17 -2.2 -6.6 Spain 6.03 5.24 -13.10 -7.2 -6.5 France 4.23 4.74 12.06 6.7 3.3 Croatia 5.00 4.78 -4.40 -4.0 -11.2 Italy 6.09 5.13 -15.76 -7.2 -4.5 Cyprus 4.29 4.60 7.23 7.2 -5.5 Latvia 6.78 6.68 -1.47 0.0 -8.5 Lithuania 7.09 6.54 -7.76 -3.8 -8.4 Luxembourg 5.18 4.60 -11.20 -2.6 -7.6 Hungary 4.35 4.68 7.59 2.8 -4.4 Malta 4.28 4.49 4.91 1.7 -7.3 Netherlands 4.05 3.76 -7.16 -5.5 -3.8 Austria 4.04 4.25 5.20 2.2 -1.4 Poland 4.25 3.63 -14.59 -10.4 -10.8 Portugal 5.22 4.86 -6.90 -3.7 -8.0 Romania 7.21 4.37 -39.39 -22.2 -17.4 Slovenia 3.38 3.55 5.03 5.1 -4.0 Slovakia 3.03 3.27 7.92 10.0 -4.4 Finland 3.65 3.93 7.67 4.6 0.9 Sweden 4.13 4.58 10.90 5.9 -3.8

Source: Eurostat (S80/S20, Gini, AROP) and author’s calculations. AROP = at-risk-of-poverty rate anchored at a fixed moment in time (2019), that is, the share of people below the 2019 poverty line adjusted for inflation.

Analysing the different national developments behind these changes is beyond the scope of this brief overview. But the various income-support measures adopted by national governments during the pandemic, and in the wake of the energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war and the subsequent sanctions, probably played a significant role. Changes in inequality, however, are not closely correlated with the rise of populism. Both Germany and France experienced growing support for radical parties, the AfD and Die Linke in one case and Rassemblement National and La France Insoumise in the other, while inequality declined in Germany, albeit only until 2022, and increased in France. Significantly, poverty had increased in both countries, a rather exceptional development in the period considered (see Table 1), which could be part of the explanation.

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Discontent Has Deeper Roots

Popular discontent has many causes, such as migration, culture wars, declining affordability, and weaker state capacities, let alone catastrophic threats like war, artificial intelligence, and global warming, which cannot be explored in this short article. Instead, we will focus here on the broader issues of inequality, in particular on phenomena that are not reflected in the reassuring values presented above.

First, one must look at the deficiencies of the respective statistical measurements. The income data used to determine inequality within countries come from household surveys. These surveys are notoriously weak at capturing the very poor and the very rich, households which are often under-represented in samples. Comparisons of whole countries regardless of their domestic income distribution (as in Figure 2) rest on GDP data from national accounts, which are more reliable.

As Table 1 shows, the rates of change of inequality can differ substantially depending on the measure used. The S80/S20 ratio reflects only changes at the top and bottom of the income distribution, while the Gini coefficient measures the whole distribution. A larger increase in the Gini indicates that inequality may have risen in the middle of the income distribution, which the S80/S20 ratio does not capture.

Second, relative inequality can decline while absolute inequality hardly changes or even increases. That is the case for the EU, where the absolute gap of the average income per person in euros between CEE and the rich EU core has mostly continued to grow when measured at exchange rates (see upper curve in Figure 3). Measured at PPP, it narrowed much more slowly than relative inequality. Indeed, it has continued to oscillate around €14,000 (see middle curve in Figure 3). The same is true of within-country inequality where, contrary to the between-country case, the growth rates of lower incomes are seldom much higher than those of higher incomes. To the extent that perceptions of social disparities are shaped by absolute income gaps, the difference between relative and absolute measures of inequality may explain part of the rising discontent.

Figure 3: Weak absolute convergence

Source: Eurostat and author’s calculations

Third, income convergence can lead to feelings of impoverishment even when nominal incomes are high and rising. In our earlier analysis of the relative rise of Europe’s poor, we showed (in Figure 3 there) the increased share of people from CEE among the richest fifth of the EU’s population. A similar process can be seen on a global scale, where more and more people from poorer countries have incomes comparable to those in richer countries, as Branko Milanovic has shown.

While declining poverty and inequality are generally positive developments, formerly privileged people from richer countries will be disaffected when they start competing with the newly affluent in certain markets, such as those for traded (in particular luxury) goods or global positional goods (prime housing, holiday attractions). That additional demand for goods and services with relatively inelastic supply drives up prices, reducing the real value of incomes.

Fourth, and more generally, rising prices that reduce real incomes are a source of major discontent. When the prices of basic necessities like food, energy, or housing increase, poorer households are hit harder than the rich, as they spend a larger share of their incomes on these items, which lowers the real value of their already meagre earnings. Rising inequality of that kind might not be fully captured in income statistics, even those calculated at PPP. The same is true of reduced access to public goods and services, for instance as a result of fiscal constraints and austerity policies, which affect poorer people more strongly because they lack the resources to make up for the shortfall on private markets.

Finally, income inequality, the focus of this article, is only one of many dimensions of inequality. Wealth is much more unequally distributed than income, with Gini coefficients easily double those for income. Poverty is correlated with lower life expectancy. In short, addressing the deeper causes of the widespread discontent requires more radical approaches than the laudable ones that have reduced the S80/S20 ratio.