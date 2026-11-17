KEY INSIGHTS Subsidies entrench emissions: Agriculture still receives around €55 billion a year from the EU budget, yet its emissions have fallen by only seven per cent since 2005.

Agriculture still receives around €55 billion a year from the EU budget, yet its emissions have fallen by only seven per cent since 2005. Finland as a warning: A new study finds 77 per cent of Finnish farm subsidies harmful to climate goals, with even “environmental” payments functioning as income support.

A new study finds 77 per cent of Finnish farm subsidies harmful to climate goals, with even “environmental” payments functioning as income support. A wasted reform: The Commission’s proposal caps payments and favours young farmers but keeps area-based income support as the core of the CAP.

The Commission’s proposal caps payments and favours young farmers but keeps area-based income support as the core of the CAP. Pay for results: A good third of area-based subsidies could become result-based payments for emission cuts, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity, monitored by remote sensing.

A good third of area-based subsidies could become result-based payments for emission cuts, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity, monitored by remote sensing. Price the emissions: Agriculture should eventually join the EU’s Emissions Trading System; until then, national emissions taxes like Denmark’s should fill the gap.

EU leaders are racing to strike a deal on the Union’s next budget before the end of this year. Alongside the multiannual financial framework (MFF) for 2028 to 2034, they are also settling the reform of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The CAP badly needs major reform, because the agricultural sector is falling short of the EU’s climate targets. Historically, agricultural subsidies made up the majority of the EU budget. Today they still account for almost a third of the current MFF, at around €55 billion a year.

Despite these massive subsidies, the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by only seven per cent since 2005. That lags far behind the EU’s agreed effort-sharing objective of a 40 per cent cut by 2030 against 2005 levels. Agriculture’s share of total emissions has even risen, to around 13 per cent. The environmental quality of agricultural ecosystems has also continued to decline.

My recent report examined agricultural policy in the EU and, specifically, in Finland. It found that as much as 77 per cent of Finland’s annual agricultural subsidies are harmful to the EU’s climate objectives. This is mainly because the subsidies emphasise income and production at the expense of climate goals. About half of these subsidies are paid from the EU budget, but the national subsidies, too, are governed by EU rules.

In Finland, more than half of all subsidies take the form of area-based and production-based income support, which locks in the existing production structure and hence its emissions. Area-based support creates an incentive to keep more farmland within the scope of subsidies than food production would require. This is because its conditions demand only that the land be kept suitable for cultivation, not that any crop be harvested.

Production-based support, in turn, encourages the continuation and expansion of milk and beef production in particular. Furthermore, subsidies rise the further north one goes, which raises emissions per unit produced.

A small share of subsidies is meant to support investment. Although these have, for instance, improved energy efficiency, most of the money has gone into expanding production. Investment subsidies have therefore also tended to increase rather than reduce emissions.

The EU’s current subsidy structure is designed to shore up the low profitability of agriculture. In Finland, production costs exceed sales revenues by about a third. The sector’s profitability therefore depends entirely on subsidies. They could be called a kind of social security system for farmers, one that secures their livelihood.

Environmental Payments Work as Income Support

Moreover, the conditions attached to so-called environmental subsidies are set so low that in practice they function as an extension of other income support. During the membership negotiations of 1993 to 1994 Finland’s agri-environmental support scheme was developed to compensate for the fact that the Commission had rejected Finland’s key negotiating demand of paying less favoured areas support (LFA) across the whole country. Even before the accession negotiations, the Commission had raised the possibility of applying the EU’s new agri-environmental programmes to Finland.

The subsidy system has remained more or less unchanged since Finland joined the EU. At the same time, the country’s agricultural emissions have only increased since the 1990s. A similar pattern holds elsewhere in Europe: agricultural subsidies tend to sustain rather than reduce emissions.

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As Finland demonstrates, the current subsidy design is a key reason for the agricultural sector’s environmental failure, even though environmental objectives have in principle been part of the CAP since 1992. Area-based income support was originally intended only as a transitional tool to protect farmers’ livelihoods, yet no effort has been made to eliminate its problems.

Additionally, national CAP plans do not match the EU’s climate objectives, and member states have not significantly tightened the conditions on environmental subsidies. Too little funding has been allocated to climate-related measures, and the assessment and effectiveness of those measures have been inadequate. The CAP thus does not steer agriculture towards a sustainable transition but instead maintains and even increases emissions.

In this context, the Commission’s proposal for CAP reform looks like a wasted opportunity, as it does not address the policy’s core problems, even though they have been known for decades. The Commission proposes caps on subsidies and a larger share for young and new farmers, but it would stick with area-based income support as the main form of subsidy.

The Commission also proposes to merge the CAP, cohesion policy, and 12 other funds into a new €865 billion national and regional partnership (NRP) fund. The purpose is to shift the distribution of agricultural subsidies and several other funds to a model familiar from NextGenerationEU, in which member states negotiate their national plans with the Commission.

Although the pot earmarked for the CAP would shrink compared with the current MFF, abandoning the CAP’s pillar structure gives governments greater discretion to allocate funding to agriculture. At the same time, agriculture would have to compete harder than before with other sectors such as cohesion, home affairs, and climate. How far agriculture is supported would consequently depend ever more on the political will of each member state.

Reward Results, Not Hectares

A more ambitious approach is needed as the CAP reform is negotiated alongside the next MFF, which must be agreed upon by the end of next year at the latest. The logic of the CAP should be changed to provide a stronger incentive for a sustainable transition.

First, more precise, binding, and measurable targets for emissions and nature conservation should be set for the agricultural sector. These targets would form the basis for both EU-level subsidies and national agricultural policy. The conditions attached to subsidies should be tightened gradually, and clearly harmful practices should be excluded from eligibility altogether. Compliance must be monitored far more effectively, with sanctions proportionate to the environmental damage caused.

Most importantly, the emphasis of subsidies should shift to environmental benefits that support productivity as well. Based on the 35 per cent climate and environment mainstreaming target that the Commission has set for the next MFF, for instance, a good third of area-based subsidies could be converted into result-based environmental payments. In this new model, payments would reward achieved emission reductions, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity targets met.

One example of such a model is the proposal for result-based payments by the European Alliance for Regenerative Agriculture (EARA), supported by the Baltic Sea Action Group among several other NGOs. In this model, subsidies would be based on net primary production, that is photosynthesis, and on crop cover, both monitored extensively and cost-effectively by remote sensing. Farmers could then choose the practices suited to their circumstances to reach the target, which makes the approach both flexible and effective.

Finally, agricultural emissions need a price. In the longer run, agriculture should be brought within the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS). Until that is feasible, national taxes on agricultural emissions should be introduced, as has already been decided in Denmark.

At present, the EU’s green transition is suffering a serious setback, as climate measures already agreed are postponed and loosened, and the agricultural sector is being granted various exemptions from climate objectives. This approach short-sightedly seeks to secure the competitiveness of old industries. At the same time, it prolongs the Union’s dependence on fossil fuels and makes the EU miss out on the opportunities that new technologies present.

Ultimately, an ambitious CAP reform is also a matter of self-sufficiency amid growing geopolitical tensions.