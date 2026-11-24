KEY INSIGHTS Not every disruption is sabotage: The US aviation and Microsoft failures were technical faults, while Europe’s bomb threats and refrigeration attacks involved deliberate or suspected interference.

The US aviation and Microsoft failures were technical faults, while Europe’s bomb threats and refrigeration attacks involved deliberate or suspected interference. Interconnection creates systemic risk: Centralised platforms and remotely managed equipment let a local fault or intrusion spread across borders within hours.

Centralised platforms and remotely managed equipment let a local fault or intrusion spread across borders within hours. Attribution is not an explanation: Identifying an attacker says nothing about why refrigeration controls at 700 shops could be manipulated remotely in the first place.

Identifying an attacker says nothing about why refrigeration controls at 700 shops could be manipulated remotely in the first place. Resilience is a public responsibility: Redundancy, offline controls, enforceable standards, and procurement that rewards credible alternatives belong at the centre of Europe’s digital sovereignty.

In the space of days, a communications failure grounded flights across the United States, a Microsoft outage disrupted work around the world, and anonymous bomb threats unsettled European aviation. Meanwhile, attackers had remotely manipulated supermarket refrigeration systems in France, destroying food and prompting accusations against Iran. It is tempting to see a coordinated campaign behind this succession of events. But the more revealing story concerns the infrastructure on which modern life depends.

The incidents share no demonstrated common cause. US aviation officials say they have found no indication of a cyberattack, and Microsoft has attributed its outage to internal technical problems. The European flight threats have not been conclusively attributed. France accuses Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of the supermarket attacks, which Tehran denies.

These distinctions matter. Yet the incidents expose a shared vulnerability: essential systems can be interrupted with remarkable speed and reach.

On 13 November, the US Federal Aviation Administration halted departures nationwide. Its subsequent explanation pointed to a flood of connection attempts that destabilised legacy telecommunications equipment, disrupting communications and radar feeds. The agency maintains that the incident was not a complete loss of radio or radar contact, and that safety procedures worked. Nevertheless, a problem in a network coordinating aircraft movements produced nationwide consequences. The vulnerability was not an invading army but an ageing system unable to absorb an unexpected fault.

The Microsoft outage offered a parallel lesson. Reporting on 16 November identified a latent software defect, a gateway failure, and reduced server capacity among the contributing factors. Outlook and other services went down across borders, leaving affected organisations with little ability to remedy the failure themselves. When one corporation supplies communications tools to so many institutions, its internal problems become a public emergency.

Europe’s aviation threats reveal a different weakness. Aircraft were diverted or searched after anonymous warnings. Authorities could not simply ignore threats to passenger safety. That obligation is precisely what makes false alarms so disruptive: perpetrators can impose substantial costs without detonating a single explosive. The necessary security response itself becomes a channel through which disruption spreads.

The supermarket attacks crossed the boundary between digital systems and physical necessities. In October, refrigeration controls at more than 700 French retailers were reportedly manipulated, spoiling goods and causing material damage. France publicly attributed the attack to Iran, and Iran disputes the accusation. Similar incidents elsewhere in Europe have raised concern, although no common perpetrator has been publicly established.

If the French attribution is substantiated, accountability is essential. But identifying an attacker cannot be where the political discussion ends. Why could refrigeration equipment storing essential food be manipulated remotely on such a scale? Which safeguards, independent controls, or maintenance practices were absent? Attribution can explain who exploited a weakness; it cannot explain why that weakness existed in the first place.

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That distinction matters for Europe. Governments understandably respond to suspected foreign interference with intelligence operations, sanctions, and stronger security measures. Yet the same vulnerabilities can just as easily be exposed by faulty upgrades, outdated equipment, and failures within private cloud services. A national-security response that overlooks these structural problems leaves much of the risk untouched.

The underlying political economy is familiar. Connectivity, centralised management, and automation promise lower costs and faster services. Remote monitoring can simplify maintenance; large cloud platforms offer economies of scale. But these efficiencies also create shared points of failure. Redundant networks, offline controls, independent suppliers, and regular upgrades cost money today, while the costs of a future breakdown can be deferred, or passed on to others.

Decisions about infrastructure are taken by governments, technology companies, contractors, and investors. When systems fail, however, the consequences fall on stranded travellers, employees unable to work, retailers losing stock, and citizens denied services. The benefits of integration can be concentrated while its risks are socialised. Resilience is therefore not merely an engineering problem: it is a question of who controls essential systems and who pays when they break.

For the European Union, talk of digital sovereignty must consequently mean more than reducing dependence on foreign technology providers or naming hostile states. It should also mean ensuring that public institutions and businesses can keep operating when dominant platforms fail. Diversified procurement, interoperability, independent backups, and enforceable standards for critical equipment are practical elements of sovereignty, not mere technical extras.

Europe need not abandon digital integration or assume that every service can be decentralised. But resilience should be treated as a public responsibility rather than a dispensable corporate expense. Regulators can require contingency planning and test whether essential services can function offline. Public procurement can reward interoperability and credible alternatives. Investment in ageing infrastructure should be judged not only by the efficiency it gains but also by the failures it can withstand.

The recent disruptions do not demonstrate that Europe faces a single invisible enemy. They demonstrate something more unsettling: deliberate interference and ordinary malfunction alike can interrupt everyday life. Blaming outside actors may sometimes be justified. But it is no substitute for confronting the vulnerabilities that governments and corporations have themselves helped create.