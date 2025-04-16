Democracy Under Siege: Trade Unions Rise as a Bulwark Against the Far Right

As right-wing populism and the far right challenge democratic norms, trade unions are poised to defend the institutions that bind society together.

The resurgence of the far right and the influence of figures like Donald Trump have placed democracy in a precarious position, evoking parallels with the historical struggles against fascism and Nazism. Trade unions, historically pivotal in safeguarding democratic principles, are once again called upon to counter these movements, reinforcing democracy’s resilience through social dialogue and collective action.

The foundations of democracy are being eroded by right-wing populists and the far right, with factors such as technology-driven disinformation and escalating social inequalities contributing to widespread alienation and discontent. Decades of neoliberal policies have dismantled societal structures, exacerbating these challenges.

Recent events in the United States have underscored the fragility of democratic systems, which rely on societal consensus. When this consensus fractures, and polarisation takes hold, it creates an opening for the extreme right to exploit public grievances under the guise of “populism.” The rapid escalation of these events necessitates the unequivocal condemnation of nationalist, authoritarian, far-right, and neo-fascist movements. In this critical juncture, trade unions are essential.

A healthy democracy thrives on participation and moderation, while it succumbs to ignorance, deprivation, apathy, and isolation. The Brexit referendum illustrated the dangers of misinformation, leading to potentially regrettable choices. In the United States, diverse groups, including scientists, civil society, women, minorities, and former federal employees, are actively opposing the influence of Trump and his allies.

Participation, achieved through civil society organisations, institutions, and trade unions, is paramount. Research by Nobel laureates Darren Acemoglu and Simon Johnson highlights the distinction between “inclusive” institutions, which foster participation, and those that concentrate power and wealth.

American historian Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny. 20 Lessons from the 20th Century” emphasises the importance of “defending institutions.” He argues, “It is institutions that help us to preserve decency. They fall one after the other unless each is defended from the beginning. So choose an institution you care about – a court, a newspaper, a law, a labour union – and take its side.” The gravity of the situation in the United States, underscored by Snyder’s recent relocation to Canada, cannot be overstated.

Collective decision-making tends to yield progressive policy outcomes. Irish legal expert Seanna Glennon observes, that th Irish experience has “demonstrated that ordinary citizens are well capable of grappling with complex constitutional and policy matters and making well-reasoned and sensible proposals for reform.”

Trade unions, like democracy, face challenges, but they are grounded in accountability. Their primary mission is to advance the common interests of their members, working people, and families, ensuring favourable employment and living conditions. Their activities extend beyond workplaces.

Collective action is crucial. Trade union organisation in the workplace provides individuals with firsthand experience in democracy and solidarity. Collaborative efforts within diverse unions empower people and foster a sense of control over their lives. Through cooperation and compromise, trade unions exemplify democratic principles. It is noteworthy that trade unionists are more likely to hold pro-democratic views and participate in civic life. Trade unions cultivate moderation through daily democratic practice – which is not always easy, but necessary for upholding democracy.

Workers facing unsatisfactory working conditions, inadequate pay, and limited autonomy exhibit greater distrust in democracy and are more susceptible to right-wing ideologies. Research in France has also established a correlation between voting tendencies and job satisfaction. Strengthening trade unionism, collective bargaining, and social dialogue serves as a potent antidote to the proliferation of far-right and fascist movements. Secure jobs, full employment, decent pay, robust public services, equality, and strong workers’ rights, grounded in collective bargaining and social dialogue, effectively shield people from the allure of the far right.

Social dialogue, characterised by ongoing bargaining, embodies a shared commitment to democratic principles and power sharing. European social dialogue enhances labour market functionality through negotiation and agreement. Agreements on part-time work, parental leave, work-related stress, harassment and violence at work, lifelong learning, and telework, among other issues, empower working people to influence their daily conditions and make a tangible impact on their lives.

Attacks on trade unions are deliberate. The 2024 ITUC Global Rights Index revealed that Europe has experienced the most significant decline in workers’ rights globally over the past decade. New industrial technologies and the proliferation of short-term and insecure gig contracts have impeded workers’ ability to improve their conditions through unions. The erosion of trade union organisation over the past decade has contributed to widening wealth disparities and escalating inequality, fostering the growth of the far right.

In rebuilding labour markets, it is imperative to acknowledge historical struggles and the contributions of past generations. The European Union was constructed incrementally, and the enduring peace and constructive relations enjoyed in Europe for nearly 70 years should not be taken for granted.

In 1941, under the Fascist regime, Altiero Spinelli and Ernesto Rossi penned the “Ventotene Manifesto” while imprisoned, envisioning a united, peaceful, post-war Europe that inspired the EU’s creation. Recently, Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s criticism of the manifesto in the Italian parliament drew condemnation from Italian trade unions, who deemed her remarks detrimental to democracy. Such provocations are calculated to undermine the European project, its unity, and its democratic foundations.

Fascism is an ideology of action, characterised by irrational, short-sighted political behaviour, disregard for interdependence, and rejection of established rules, contracts, and financial realities. It embodies the antithesis of moderation, participation, negotiation, and compromise, which are the cornerstones of social dialogue and democracy.

The current crisis facing democracy is a direct consequence of neoliberal policies. Margaret Thatcher’s assertion that “there is no such thing as society, only individuals” has weakened trade unionism and collective institutions, contributing to the individualisation and fragmentation of labour markets. Defending democracy necessitates the reconstruction of labour markets to serve the interests of the many, not the few.

Trade unions must champion a compelling vision for the future. The future of our children hinges on the collective ability of progressive forces to unite and forge a path toward opportunity and social progress.

Jonathan White, a politics professor at the London School of Economics, underscores the importance of maintaining an open view of the future. He argues that the far right thrives on narratives of breakdown and disruption, particularly when the left abandons ambitious visions for the future.

Reforming fragmented, “uber-ised,” and individualised labour markets is essential to restore a sense of identity and pride in work. In the current climate, security measures must not compromise Europe’s social model. Quality jobs, workers’ rights, solidarity, equality, and prosperity are the cornerstones of democracy. The erosion of trade union organisation has exacerbated wealth disparities and inequality, posing a grave threat to democracy.

Strengthening social dialogue is paramount in safeguarding democracy and welfare models. The notion that the future remains open must be reaffirmed. European Council President António Costa emphasised the need for the EU to “shine again,” inspiring its citizens with confidence, courage, and creativity, reminiscent of its founding fathers.

Trade unionists must serve as advocates for hope and progress, contributing to the defeat of the far right and fostering a more equitable and egalitarian European democracy. History demonstrates that progress is not linear, and working people must continue to fight for every advancement.

