Ending Britain’s “Brief Encounter” with Brexit



A romantic Brexit reset? UK and EU edge closer to ending their brief but painful post-referendum encounter.

In 1945 post-war Britain was moved (and entertained) by a celebrated romantic movie called “Brief Encounter”. It starred Trevor Howard and Celia Johnson, and told the story of a forbidden, whirlwind romance which (spoiler alert) ends unhappily. It is possibly the most British film ever made – directed by David Lean, and scripted by Noel Coward. If you (still) want to try to understand us Brits, find a quiet 90 minutes and settle down to watch it.

Might British Europhiles hope that the UK/EU summit in London today will see the beginning of the end of our brief encounter with Brexit? The signs are encouraging. While the tentative and nervous UK government has been guarded about its intentions towards Europe until recently, it is beginning to suggest that an ambitious new “reset” or at least repositioning might take place.

There looks likely to be progress under the heading of defence, as European countries consider our emerging Trump-affected vulnerabilities. An agreement on veterinary or “sanitary/phytosanitary” (SPS) matters might simplify trade in foodstuffs a great deal.

Other aspects of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) signed after Brexit might be improved. The Financial Times recently got hold of a leaked document which suggested that the EU could make it easier for UK professionals to work in the bloc. This might involve “common rules for the recognition and validation of qualifications and skills of third country nationals”. A new EU single market strategy is being developed and this adjustment could form part of it.

And finally the UK is beginning to acknowledge that a youth mobility scheme could make sense for all countries. The British minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told the Financial Times that “a smart, controlled youth mobility deal” is on the cards. Not that this should be thought of as “freedom of movement”, of course. Similar arrangements are already in place with the UK and Australia and Uruguay.

Thomas-Symonds has spoken in the past of the UK’s “ruthless pragmatism” in building a better and renewed relationship with the EU. The point is to “strengthen the strategic alliance”. But this will be done based on current realities, not the past. “It’s where the European continent is in the mid 2020s, not where it was in in 2016,” he told the Financial Times.

This is all beginning to sound a bit Swiss, according to Joël Reland, a senior researcher at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank. While the Swiss may not be members of the single market or the customs union, yet they have privileged access to EU markets, painstakingly negotiated.

The time is right for this British/EU rapprochement. The UK government is going through quite severe political turbulence at the moment. It needs to generate more economic dynamism quickly, and better trading conditions with the EU would help. The rise of the Reform party and its populist leader, Nigel Farage, could be slowed and even halted if more British citizens made the connection between improved economic performance and a greater distancing from Brexit – a Brexit in part inspired by one Nigel Farage.

And the UK will find a willing partner in the EU in this shift to warmer and better working relations in a troubling world. As EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told Die Zeit in a recent interview: “Europe has moved closer together in the face of this turning point in history. I am deliberately saying Europe because, for example, we are involving Norway and the United Kingdom on important issues.”

And she went on, extolling the virtues of life in the EU. “We don’t have bros or oligarchs making the rules,” she said. “We don’t invade our neighbours, and we don’t punish them. On the contrary, there are 12 countries on the waiting list to become members of the European Union.” My friend (and fellow Social Europe contributor) Denis MacShane made the point clearly in a recent post: “Brexit has been an example to all of Europe that simply walking out of the EU brings no benefits,” he wrote.

Now, I would not for a moment want to liken Denis to Fred, the rather staid husband of Celia Johnson, played in “Brief Encounter” by Cyril Raymond. But, towards the end of the movie, Fred recognises that his wife’s short-lived affair has in fact been a terrible mistake.

“Whatever your dream was, it wasn’t a very happy one, was it?”, he tells her. And as his wife Laura (Celia Johnson) sobs her regret, Fred generously makes this final observation: “You’ve been a long way away…Thank you for coming back to me.”

We must hope that the UK and the EU can kiss and make up, and eventually put the unwise Brief Encounter of Brexit behind us.